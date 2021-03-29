Newbury Road Club hand out awards after a year affected by coronavirus restrictions

WHILE lockdown put a stop to the annual Newbury Road Club awards ceremony, it did not stop the club recognising the achievements of its members and riders in the 2020 racing season.

And, in a season shortened by events, there were many great personal performances across the club.

The club ran its own series of 10- and 25-mile cycling time trials on local courses around the county, and its racing members took part in other TTs further afield.

The outstanding cyclist and club TT Rider of the Year was Claire Emons, who lives and trains in Newbury.

Locally, Emons swept the NRC Ladies trophy board.

She won the Ladies 10-Mile TT Championship in a time of 23:52 and the Ladies 25-Mile TT Championship in 58:13.

She was also crowned Veteran 10-Mile TT champion and 25-Mile TT champion, while also shaved 20 seconds off her all-time 10-mile personal best with a time of 21:36.

At national level, Emons was placed second lady in the VTTA National Short Distance Competition, comprising two 10-mile and two 25-mile events through the season.

She was also awarded London and Home Counties Best Veteran on Standard for 10 miles with a +7.35 and Best Veteran on Standard for 25 miles with a +18.25.

In the men’s events, NRC rider Tristan Davenne won the 10-Mile TT Club title (23:17) and the 25-Mile TT Club title (58:06).

Ian Sharp won the Non-aero Championship title over 10 miles in 26:39.

Other club riders who achieved success included Marion Templeman (2nd Ladies 10-Mile Championship, 2nd 10-Mile Veteran’s Championship), Peter Brooke-Wavell (3rd 10-Mile Championship), Ian Chitty (3rd 25-Mile Championship), Steve Dawes (3rd 25-Mile Veterans Championship), Graham Morrison (2nd Non-aero championship) and Wei Tsung Yau (3rd Non-aero Championship).

Life-time personal bests were also achieved over 10- and 25-miles for Peter Brooke-Wavell, Ian Chitty, Steve Dawes and Graham Morrison, with Ian Sharp achieving a lifetime personal best over 10 miles.

Allan Bartlett, David Taylor and Wei Tsung Yau, who took up time trialling in 2020, saw big improvements in their times over the season.

On a non-racing note, Dave Jones, who has been a member of NRC for more than 70 years and who turned 90 in the summer, clocked up an impressive 8,324 miles in the year.

Congratulations to all riders who took part in TTs in 2020.

It was a challenging year for cycle racing and the club is looking forward to restarting its 2021 TT series on Easter Monday, April 5, with an open 25-mile race. Full details are at www.newburyroadclub.co.uk