Jamie Snowden believes Hogan's Height is ready for Grand National run after Cheltenham appearance

FOLLY House trainer Jamie Snowden is excited by the prospect of Hogan’s Height lining up in this year’s Grand National at Aintree.

The prestigious race will take place on Saturday, April 10, behind-closed-doors and is expected to be another thrilling contest.

Snowden, who is based in Lambourn, will see Hogan’s Height in this year’s race and it comes just a few weeks after his run at the Cheltenham Festival, where he finished sixth in the Glenfarcas Chase.

He said: “Hogan’s Height was sixth in the Glenfarcas Chase and he’ll head to the Grand National, while Kiltealy Briggs ran a nice race.

“He took a while to warm to his task, he was late down to the start and it took him a circuit to really get into a rhythm.

“When his chance was gone, Gavin [Sheehan] looked after him and nursed him round, but he’ll come on a great deal.”

With last year’s Grand National postponed, due to the coronavirus pandemic, Hogan’s Height missed the opportunity to run in the race.

However, he’ll line up for Snowden and the Folly House team in this year’s race.

Snowden said: “It’s a great shame that it was off last season, but the pandemic was far more important than horse racing.

“It was quite sensibly suspended for a few months, but we’re back up and running and hopefully he can run his race this year.”

Kiltealy Briggs was Snowden’s other runner in the Festival, finishing ninth in the Paddy Power Plate Handicap Chase.

Snowden said: “He is still a novice, he jumped great and he’ll be put away and come back as a novice chaser next season.

“We have lots of horses ready to run through the spring and we should have a few heading up to Aintree, so it’s an exciting couple of months.”