Newbury Racecourse announce popular 'Pub in the Paddock' will return

FOLLOWING the success of the last year’s popular Pub in the Paddock, Newbury Racecourse has announced five initial dates for the return of the pop-up beer garden experience this spring.

Newbury Racecourse welcomed more than 3,000 visitors to the racecourse last summer to enjoy away racing and sports coverage on the big screen overlooking the paddock and lawn areas.

The socially distanced seating pods for up to six people along with deckchair spaces offering views of the big screen with an outdoor bar with friendly priced drinks and food concessions will make a welcome return for the local community, annual members and racing fans and families looking to enjoy the return of outdoor hospitality from April 12.

Marketing director for Newbury Racecourse, Harriet Collins, said: “We are delighted to be welcoming back our Pub in the Paddock for 2021 on selected dates.

“We were unsure how popular it would prove to be last summer, but it was fantastic to welcome Annual Members, many of our residents, regular racing customers as well as several first-time visitors to the racecourse.

“While we continue to adhere to social distancing measures and restrictions on any indoor hospitality, we thought it would be welcome to bring back the pub so that people can enjoy the abundance of outside space we have on offer as we get ready to welcome spectators back for the live action from June 10.”

Aligned to government guidelines around pubs reopening for outside hospitality from April 12, areas can be booked for up to a maximum of six people or two different households up until May 17 when social restrictions will be lifted on outdoor gatherings of up to 30 people.

All customers will be asked to use hand sanitizer on entry and adhere to social distancing rules at all times.

Cashless payments only are in operation along with Challenge 25 so ID is advised.

The pop-up beer garden will require a £2.50pp deposit which will be redeemable against the first drinks bill.

There are walk-ups available, but any interested parties are advised to reserve their seating area in advance to guarantee a space with good views of the big screen.

Visit www.newburyracecourse.co.uk to reserve your space now.

Dates and opening times

Saturday, April 24 (12noon - 8pm): Horseracing: ITV coverage of Jump Season Finale from Sandown Park

Saturday, May 8 (12noon - 8pm): Horseracing: ITV coverage from Ascot/Haydock

Saturday, May 22 (12noon - 8pm): Horseracing: ITV coverage from Newmarket/Haydock

Saturday, May 29 (12noon - 8pm): Football: Champions League Final

Saturday, June 5 (12noon - 8pm): Horseracing: Investec Derby from Epsom Downs Racecourse