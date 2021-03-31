Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

International Space Station passes over the UK this Easter weekend: here is when to see it

Wrap up warm and wave at the astronauts

International Space Station Image: NASA

The International Space Station (ISS) will be visible over the UK tonight (Wednesday) until Easter Sunday. 

The ISS will appear around 8.27pm, lasting for around six minutes. Clouds permitting this should be a bright pass.

The space station will then be visible for the first four days of April - Thursday at 9.16pm, Friday 8.29pm, Saturday 9.20pm  and Sunday 8.33pm. 

The ISS will appear from the west and travel in a straight line to the south-southwest. It is usually visible for between three and five minutes.

The station orbits Earth at 17500mph at an altitude of roughly 200 miles.

The ISS will be visible again over UK evening skies in May. 

