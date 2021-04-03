Reading Magistrates' Court: Thatcham drink-driver in hospital

A DRINK-driver who was almost five times the limit did not appear for sentencing because she is in hospital.

Nicola Claire Fishlock had been due to learn her fate at a sentencing hearing scheduled for Wednesday, March 31, at Reading Magistrates’ Court.

At a previous hearing the 45-year-old, of Fylingdales, Thatcham – who also goes by the name of Nicola Brooks, according to the court – admitted driving a Vauxhall Zafira on Coombe Court, Thatcham, on December 13 last year after drinking more than the legal limit.

Tests showed 168mcg of alcohol per 100ml of breath in her system.

The legal limit is 35mcg.

On that occasion magistrates ordered pre-sentence reports to be prepared on an ‘all options’ basis, including custody.

Ms Fishlock, who was legally represented at the hearing, was banned from driving in the interim and released on unconditional bail until Wednesday’s hearing.

However, district judge Sophie Toms was told that Ms Fishlock was unable to attend because a brain injury had been picked up following a CT [computed tomography] scan.

The court heard she would have to remain in hospital for several weeks.

District judge Toms reiterated the need for pre-sentence reports, which had not yet been prepared, and extended Ms Fishlock’s unconditional bail until Tuesday, June 8.