Henry, 4, is Hungerford's mystery daffodil donor

TODAY this newspaper can solve a local mystery – and reveal the identity of the phantom daffodil donor.

Was yours one of the Hungerford households to have received a mystery gift of daffodils on your doorstep?

Dozens of people were surprised to open their front door and find the spring flowers, along with a cheerful note – but with no clue as to who was behind the random acts of kindness.

But the riddle is solved and this week the Newbury Weekly News can reveal who is behind the phenomenon.

Step forward, four-year-old Henry Ellis.

Proud parents Chloe and Martin confirmed that their son had been placing the anonymous gifts on doorsteps around the town.

Mrs Martin said: “He started off just leaving them for friends and family, but Henry was so thrilled with how happy that made them that he wanted to spread the joy.

“Now I can’t pass Tesco without him reminding me to get some bunches of daffs.”

Henry then helps craft a small note with an uplifting message before dropping them off at random.

Mrs Martin added: “Henry was so delighted when some people started posting on social media saying how the anonymous gifts had made them feel. We’re so proud of him.”

One recipient posted on Facebook: “A huge thank you to whoever left these on my doorstep yesterday.

“I assumed they were from my neighbour... I was wrong! They did, indeed, put a smile on my face.”

Another posted: “Day well and truly made!”

Henry is now back at lessons at Hungerford Primary School – so, if you find a random daffodil gift on your doorstep from now on... it’s a new mystery.