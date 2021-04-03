Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

go

go

Police confirm Thatcham roads have reopened following murder investigation

Area was closed off by police yesterday (Friday)

Liam Headd

Liam Headd

liam.headd@newburynews.co.uk

Contact:

01635 886629

police

THAMES Valley Police has confirmed that a number of roads in Thatcham have reopened after they were closed for an investigation into a murder.

A murder investigation was launched by Thames Valley Police yesterday morning (Friday) after a woman in her 40s was found with significant injuries in Crookham Hill, at around 11.45pm on Thursday.

She died as a result of the injuries and a 35-year-old man has been arrested. Police have appealed for any significant dash-cam footage.

After the investigation in the area, police reopened Pipers Way, Station Road, Crookham Hill and Bury Banks Road.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Murder investigation launched after woman's death

Murder investigation launched after woman's death

Tina Turner hands out flowers in Newbury

Simply the best! – Tina Turner surprises Vaccination Centre volunteers at Newbury Racecourse

Roads closed near Crookham Hill due to police incident

Roads closed near Crookham Hill due to police incident

Police appeal for dash-cam footage after death of woman

Police appeal for dash-cam footage after death of woman

Newbury News and Media Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33