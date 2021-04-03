Police confirm Thatcham roads have reopened following murder investigation

THAMES Valley Police has confirmed that a number of roads in Thatcham have reopened after they were closed for an investigation into a murder.

A murder investigation was launched by Thames Valley Police yesterday morning (Friday) after a woman in her 40s was found with significant injuries in Crookham Hill, at around 11.45pm on Thursday.

She died as a result of the injuries and a 35-year-old man has been arrested. Police have appealed for any significant dash-cam footage.

After the investigation in the area, police reopened Pipers Way, Station Road, Crookham Hill and Bury Banks Road.