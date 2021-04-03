Coronavirus West Berkshire: confirmed cases as of April 3, 2021

The number of lab-confirmed coronavirus cases in West Berkshire now stands at 6,306 – an increase of two in the past 24 hours.

West Berkshire's seven-day rolling rate per 100,000 population to March 29 is 25.9, with 41 cases in the seven days to March 29.

The rate is calculated by dividing the seven-day count by the area population and multiplying by 100,000.

The Government dashboard says that 31,425,682 people nationally had received a first vaccine dose as of April 2, with 5,205,505 having a second dose up to this date.

The total number of lab-confirmed cases in the UK is now 4,357,091, while the daily number of lab-confirmed cases is 3,423.

Daily reported Covid-19 deaths are measured across the UK as deaths that occurred within 28 days of the first laboratory-confirmed positive test.

The total number of coronavirus-related deaths in the UK within 28 days of a positive test is 126,826.

The daily number of deaths within the 28-day range is 10.

The number of deaths with Covid-19 on the death certificate is 149,168 as of Friday, March 19.

Today's data is only from England, Northern Ireland and Scotland. No data have been reported for Wales.