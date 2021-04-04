An Easter message from the Newbury Weekly News
Sun, 04 Apr 2021
We at the Newbury Weekly News are wishing the West Berkshire and North Hampshire community a happy Easter.
Let us know what you're up to this Bank Holiday weekend and send us any photos of you and your children donning your Easter bonnets. We will try to feature them all on newburytoday and in next week's NWN.
Please email photographs of your bonnets to newsdesk@newburynews.co.uk
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News