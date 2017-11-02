go

Police hunt masked men following Lambourn break-in

Raiders force entry in early hours of Tuesday morning

Chris Ord

Reporter:

Chris Ord

Contact:

01635 886639

police

POLICE are appealing for information after raiders broke into a shop in Lambourn in the early hours of Tuesday (October 31).

At around 12.30am offenders forced their way into the McColls store and attempted to break into a cash machine.

Three people wearing dark-coloured clothing and face coverings and a dark-coloured vehicle, possibly a BMW, were seen in the vicinity at the time.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Robert Simpson-Jones said: “The offence took place in a built-up residential location and I am hoping that there is someone who may have heard something around the time of the offence or saw an unfamiliar vehicle nearby. 

“In addition the offenders have entered through the front door damaging the door in the process which would have caused a lot of noise at the time.”

Anyone with any information is asked to call 101 quoting reference 43170323024.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Teenagers arrested following hit and run in Thatcham

Teenagers arrested following hit and run in Thatcham

The Snooty Fox pub evacuated

Newbury pub evacuated

Man arrested in connection with Hungerford hit and run

Man arrested in connection with Hungerford hit and run

Police appeal for witnesses to a hit and run on the A4 Bath Road

Police appeal for witnesses to a hit and run on the A4 Bath Road

Hungerford

police
Hungerford

Police hunt masked men following Lambourn break-in

Raiders force entry in early hours of Tuesday morning

 
Library to be transferred to Friends group
News

Town library to be transferred to Friends group

Laughter at 'anti-Hungerford bias' comment

2comments

 
News

Man arrested in connection with Hungerford hit and run

4comments

 
News

Trust has 'broken down' with Hungerford rugby club

 
News

Rowdy scenes force councillors to suspend meeting

1comment

 

Newbury News Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33