Police hunt masked men following Lambourn break-in

POLICE are appealing for information after raiders broke into a shop in Lambourn in the early hours of Tuesday (October 31).

At around 12.30am offenders forced their way into the McColls store and attempted to break into a cash machine.

Three people wearing dark-coloured clothing and face coverings and a dark-coloured vehicle, possibly a BMW, were seen in the vicinity at the time.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Robert Simpson-Jones said: “The offence took place in a built-up residential location and I am hoping that there is someone who may have heard something around the time of the offence or saw an unfamiliar vehicle nearby.

“In addition the offenders have entered through the front door damaging the door in the process which would have caused a lot of noise at the time.”

Anyone with any information is asked to call 101 quoting reference 43170323024.