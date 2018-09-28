Shoplifters target Hungerford stores

SHOPLIFTERS looted hundreds of pounds worth of goods from Hungerford stores during a single fortnight in August.

No officer was available to update councillors about local crime at the September meeting of Hungerford Town Council, but a written report was submitted instead.

In it, Thames Valley Police revealed that there had been five incidents of shoplifting from four retail premises in the town, each involving goods to the value of between £2 and up to £600, between August 12 and August 28.

No arrests have yet been made and all incidents are currently still under investigation.

In addition, the force’s Hungerford and Lambourn Valley neighbourhood police team reported that there had been three home burglaries last month.

In Lancaster Close, Hungerford, intruders entered an unsecured front door and stole goods on Sunday, August 26.

In Winding Wood, burglars stole silver goods from a home on Friday, August 14.

Also, the team reported that the following day, in North Standen, intruders entered a home, but made off without their intended haul.

All the incidents are still under investigation.

There was a mention of criminal damage in which a window was smashed by youths at an unspecified time and location.

Finally, the monthly report revealed there had been a theft from a vehicle at Combe Gibbet on Thursday, August 16, between 2pm and 6pm.

The rear window was smashed and cash, credit cards and a handbag that had been locked in the boot was stolen.

If you have any information about any of the above incidents, call the Hungerford and Lambourn Valley neighbourhood police team of Thames Valley Police via the non-emergency 101 number.

Alternatively, the independent Crimestoppers charity can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.