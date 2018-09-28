Freemasons' gift to Hungerford youth group

A MEMBER of the Thatcham Freemasons’ Lodge has presented a cheque to the Greenham-based Community Youth Project.

Michael Sparvell handed the cheque for £1,921 to the project’s chairman of trustees James Lewin on Friday, August 31.

He did so just as the project’s youth council members were departing by minibus for Calshot Activities Centre to attend a three-day residential training course which the Freemasons of Berkshire are paying for.

Community Youth Project manager and youth worker Ian Green said: “The residential trip is part of a training course for members of our youth council, who help set priorities and plan our work.

“The course combines adventurous activities with educational workshops with the aim of developing young people’s skills, knowledge and confidence to enable their voice to be heard in local decision-making.”