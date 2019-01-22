It's time to nominate your Hungerford heroes

IT’S time to nominate your unsung hero or heroine for this year’s Freedom of the Town of Hungerford award.

Inaugurated in 2012 by the mayor at the time, Martin Crane, the award is intended “to promote good citizenship by recognising as role models those in our midst who, by their actions and demeanour, have demonstrated exceptionally loyal service to the benefit of the town”.

Mr Crane said at the time: “Each year we shall consider awarding this freedom to those who, in the opinion of our citizens, have made a significant contribution to the wellbeing of Hungerford.

“Our town is blessed with many who, through their selfless actions, have given so much to our community and by identifying a few with this award, we are also giving our thanks to the many who volunteer to the huge benefit of the whole town.”

Last year’s recipients were Norman Barr, Chris Scorey and Catherine Wooliston, whose awards were presented to them by the High Sheriff of Berkshire, Graham Barker, in the town hall, in front of an audience of town councillors, town mayor Helen Simpson, past winners, civic dignitaries, families and friends.

Nominations for this year’s award should be received by the town clerk, Claire Barnes, no later than March 1.

Forms are available from the town council offices in the Church Street library building or online at www.hungerford-tc.gov.uk

Nominations will be judged by a small panel comprising the town clerk, mayor and five non-councillors who have themselves provided longstanding service to the town.

Their decisions will be presented to the full town council for ratification and the awards will be presented at a meeting on Wednesday, March 20.