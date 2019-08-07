School gives send-off to 'remarkable' pair

TWO staff members with 55 years’ service between them have bid farewell to Hungerford Nursery School Centre for Children and Families.

On Monday, July 15, parents, children, friends, family and colleagues joined local dignitaries including Hungerford mayor Helen Simpson and district councillor Dennis Benneyworth (Con, Hungerford) at a farewell party for Nicola Eggbeer and Debbie Kenchington.

Headteacher Suzanne Taylor said of the two: “Many residents of Hungerford will be familiar with these two remarkable staff and join in thanking them for giving so very many children the opportunity to be the best they can be.”

Thirty-six years ago, Mrs Eggbeer started as a newly-qualified teacher at the school, where she met husband Paul.

All their children subsequently attended the school.

Mrs Taylor said: “Nicola is an exemplary teacher who has continued to keep herself up-to-date and to move her learning on, recently being appointed a nationally-recognised Early Years Specialist Leader of Education.

“She has made an outstanding contribution to the teaching profession and to the children of Hungerford Nursery School and she leaves a great legacy.”

She added: “Going forward, Nicola will continue to be involved in the Nursery as part of the Early Years Teaching Centre.

Debbie Kenchington has worked at the Nursery School for 19 years and Mrs Taylor said: “She has made a tremendous contribution to the families and children of Hungerford.

“Debbie is a dedicated practitioner who has continued to grow and learn during her time at the nursery.

“She is an outstanding practitioner who holds children at the heart of all that she does.”

She added: “Both staff have been enthusiastically teaching, caring and supporting children and families throughout their careers at this outstanding nursery school and will be greatly missed.

“Nicola and Debbie are both widely well-respected practitioners who have shared well over half a century between them with the families of Hungerford.

“Good teachers are why young children do well.

“We wish them every happiness in their retirement.”