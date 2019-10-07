Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

The top 10 restaurants in the Hungerford area?

HERE are the top 10 restaurants in the Hungerford area, according to the users of TripAdvisor at noon on Monday, October 7, along with some comments from diners.

1. The Tally Ho, Hungerford Newtown
Bar, British
“This was a charming little pub with friendly staff and lovely fresh food.”

2. Eliane, High Street
Cafe, Healthy
“Delicious and healthy food.”
 
3. John O'Gaunt, Bridge Street
Bar, British
“Lamb was cooked to perfection.”
 
4. The Downgate, Park Street
Bar, British
“... Yorkshire pudding and sausagemeat stuffing which was a lovely extra.”
 
5. Tutti Pole, High Street
Cafe, British
“They provided a range of sandwiches, savouries and cakes...”
 
6. Blandy’s at Inglewood, Kintbury
Contemporary, European
“The finger sandwiches, warm fruit scones and pasties were all very tasty. ”
 
7. The Plume, High Street
Bar, British
“We have visited the pub on various occasions and the food is always fresh...”
 
8. The Wheatsheaf Inn, Chilton Foliat
Bar, British
“Organic Roast Beef!!!”
 
9. The Harrow at Little Bedwyn
European, British
“The monkfish tail was amazing as was the lamb dish.”
 
10. Bella Vita, Charnham Street
Italian, Pizza
“... Tiramisu of the highest standard...”

Do you agree with this top 10 or do you have other suggestions? Leave a comment below.

