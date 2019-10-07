HERE are the top 10 restaurants in the Hungerford area, according to the users of TripAdvisor at noon on Monday, October 7, along with some comments from diners.

1. The Tally Ho, Hungerford Newtown

Bar, British

“This was a charming little pub with friendly staff and lovely fresh food.”

2. Eliane, High Street

Cafe, Healthy

“Delicious and healthy food.”



3. John O'Gaunt, Bridge Street

Bar, British

“Lamb was cooked to perfection.”



4. The Downgate, Park Street

Bar, British

“... Yorkshire pudding and sausagemeat stuffing which was a lovely extra.”



5. Tutti Pole, High Street

Cafe, British

“They provided a range of sandwiches, savouries and cakes...”



6. Blandy’s at Inglewood, Kintbury

Contemporary, European

“The finger sandwiches, warm fruit scones and pasties were all very tasty. ”



7. The Plume, High Street

Bar, British

“We have visited the pub on various occasions and the food is always fresh...”



8. The Wheatsheaf Inn, Chilton Foliat

Bar, British

“Organic Roast Beef!!!”



9. The Harrow at Little Bedwyn

European, British

“The monkfish tail was amazing as was the lamb dish.”



10. Bella Vita, Charnham Street

Italian, Pizza

“... Tiramisu of the highest standard...”

