Singer Will Young to switch on Hungerford's Christmas lights

Pop star Will Young will switch on Hungerford’s Christmas lights this year.

Young shot to fame after winning the inaugural series of ITV talent contest Pop Idol in 2002.

His double-A-side debut single Anything Is Possible/Evergreen was released two weeks after the show's finale and became the fastest-selling debut single in the UK.

He has since sold more than eight million albums and picked up two BRIT Awards.

Young, who grew up in Shefford Woodlands and attended Horris Hill prep school in Newbury, will switch the lights on after the big countdown at 5pm on Sunday, December 1.

He will be joined by town mayor Helen Simpson and Constable of the Town & Manor Nicholas Lumley, who will be master of ceremonies.

The fun starts at 4pm on the steps of the Town Hall and will feature entertainment from the Hungerford Town Band, the Community of Hungerford Theatre Company and Hungerford Primary School Choir.

There have been rumours that Father Christmas himself may put in an appearance.

The switch-on attracts around 2,000 people and the town’s Christmas lights display is regarded by many as one of the best in the region.

Meanwhile preparations are well under way for the town’s annual Christmas Extravaganza.

The theme of this, the event’s 28th consecutive year, will be ‘Christmas through the Ages’ and it will take place on the evening of Friday, December 13, from 6pm.

The town’s pubs, cafés and restaurants will be open and there will be a fireworks display to round off the evening.

Organisers from the Hungerford Chamber of Commerce expect the event to attract around 10,000 people to the town.