Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

go

go

Hungerford town meeting cancelled

Meeting called off over coronavirus

John Herring

John Herring

john.herring@newburynews.co.uk

Contact:

01635 886633

Hungerford Town Hall

Hungerford Town Council has cancelled its annual town meeting over the coronavirus pandemic. 

The town meeting was scheduled to be held on Wednesday, March 18 to meet members of West Berkshire Council, the chamber of commerce, the Hungerford environmental action group, and other organisations. 

Today the town council said: "The safety of our residents is of paramount importance. Although it is mandatory to hold an Annual Meeting we feel it is not essential under these exceptional circumstances. We expect Government guidance will change in due course.

"Our cleaners have been instructed to be extra vigilant whilst servicing our properties. We will keep you updated with guidance from Government as and when we receive it". 

Hungerford Primary School closed today for deep cleaning following a suspected case. 

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

First coronavirus case confirmed in West Berkshire

First coronavirus case confirmed in West Berkshire

More coronavirus cases confirmed in West Berkshire

Coronavirus: What we know

Newbury featured in tonight's episode of Hunted

Newbury featured in tonight's episode of Hunted

REGULARLY UPDATED cancelled events across West Berkshire due to coronavirus

Cancelled events across West Berkshire due to coronavirus

Newbury News and Media Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33