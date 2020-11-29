Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

go

go

Video: Hungerford's Christmas is virtually here

Community groups festive wishes online

John Herring

John Herring

john.herring@newburynews.co.uk

Contact:

01635 886633

Hungerford's Christmas is virtually here

Hungerford twinkled into Christmas this evening with a virtual ceremony for the town's lights switch on. 

The coronavirus pandemic has meant that the town's popular lights switch-on and extravaganza could not be held this year. 

But the town council and community joined online to wish everyone a Merry Christmas tonight (Sunday). 

Town mayor Helen Simpson said: "Sadly we were unable to bring you the Christmas lights switch-on event this year that we know you love to support. But we've joined forces with a few of our community friends to bring you a fun festive video."

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

West Berkshire learns Tier fate

Coronavirus Basingstoke and Deane: Number of deaths revealed in new figures

Coronavirus outbreak at West Berkshire school

Coronavirus outbreak at West Berkshire school

Stretch of A339 closed near Vodafone Newbury headquarters

Stretch of A339 closed near Vodafone Newbury headquarters

POLL: Should West Berkshire be going into Tier 2 next week?

POLL: Should West Berkshire be going into Tier 2 next week?

Newbury News and Media Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33