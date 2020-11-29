Video: Hungerford's Christmas is virtually here

Hungerford twinkled into Christmas this evening with a virtual ceremony for the town's lights switch on.

The coronavirus pandemic has meant that the town's popular lights switch-on and extravaganza could not be held this year.

But the town council and community joined online to wish everyone a Merry Christmas tonight (Sunday).

Town mayor Helen Simpson said: "Sadly we were unable to bring you the Christmas lights switch-on event this year that we know you love to support. But we've joined forces with a few of our community friends to bring you a fun festive video."