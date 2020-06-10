Make your time valuable - make a difference with Choice

MAYBE you’re a student at home, thinking about how to make good use of your time during the summer months.

Or perhaps you’ve just finished college and you’re wondering how to earn some cash while deciding on your future career.

Maybe you’re the kind of person that ’s ready to make a difference in the lives of some of the more vulnerable people in your community.

That’s where Choice Care might be able to help.

Choice can offer you flexible work as a bank support worker helping people with learning disabilities, autism or mental health conditions.

You could make better use of your spare hours during the holiday or at evenings and weekends, earn some extra money, develop transferable skills and do something genuinely worthwhile and meaningful.

You might even find you want to make it your career.

Working in care can be incredibly rewarding.

The opportunity to make a real and lasting difference to the lives of the people you support brings an extraordinary sense of achievement.

Of course, it can also be challenging.

Choice Care works with people who often require great patience and understanding.

But if you’ve got that kind of compassion and commitment, you ’ll join an extraordinary team, as well as helping to fund your next steps.

Choice Care will provide all the training you need from the day you join.

You just need to bring the right attitude, a desire to help and a willingness to learn. As one of the UK’s leading specialist care

providers, there’s no better place to make a difference.

You would work alongside experienced staff and learn how to provide support across a whole range of activities, from preparing meals and helping with shopping, to playing games or getting involved with craft activities.

And when life gets back to normal, perhaps going bowling or visiting the cinema, joining in on trips to farms or other fun local events.

This is what staff say about working for Choice:

Medical student Molly, works at a Choice home in Berkshire supporting people with learning disabilities:

“When I’m not studying at university, working for Choice Care is a fantastic way to earn some extra money, with flexible hours whilst learning valuable skills that can be used in my degree and life. I really enjoy working in care. Each shift is always different, making the job interesting and rewarding. Choice provides excellent support and training to help you feel confident when working with the residents. ”

Megan started working for Choice Care after studying Health and Social Care at college, and has already been promoted to acting Senior Social Care Worker.

“I absolutely love working for Choice Care – particularly my current post. Completing the apprenticeship has given me a solid foundation to continue to progress in a field which I really love!

Jacki, Social Care Worker, Reading:

“Being a social care worker is anything but boring. I love building up a relationship with the people we support, figuring out what makes them tick and most of all seeing them enjoying their life to the fullest. I couldn’t see myself doing any other job.”

Choice Care is one of the largest health and social care providers in the UK.

They provide unconditional care for people with complex needs, tailored to the individual needs of everyone they support.

They are a proven provider, at the forefront of national best practice, with more than 25 years ’ experience in specialist care.

Today, in over 70 residential community homes and supported living services, they support more than 600 people with learning disabilities, mental health conditions, autism and complex needs in Berkshire, Buckinghamshire, Dorset, Gloucestershire, Hampshire, Oxfordshire, Surrey, Wiltshire and the West Midlands.

Have a look at their website if you ’d like to find out more or browse through their Careers Section:

www.choicecaregroup.com

There has never been a more important time to support the more vulnerable people in our communities.

If you’d like to help or would like to find out more about the roles available, please contact (01344) 868 890 or email easthr@choicecaregroup.com