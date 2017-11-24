This year's Hungerford Christmas Extravaganza will be on Friday, December 8.

The grand opening is at 5pm, with the parade starting at 7pm. There will be the usual firework finale to round the evening off perfectly at 9pm.

The Hungerford Christmas Extravaganza heralds the arrival of Christmas in the town and, as if by magic, Bridge Street, The Wharf and High Street are transformed into a wonderland of delights for kids of all ages.

The excitement includes a Scottish pipe band, Father Christmas sleigh, real reindeer, a big wheel, helter skelter and many more rides.

Come along early to avoid disappointment - there is plenty of free parking available.

The fireworks are best seen from The Wharf area or The Croft green, just off High Street.

For more details you can call 07867 896855.