Newbury's Japanese restaurant extends to a second floor

NEWBURY’s recently-opened Japanese restaurant Arigato has literally gone to a new level. 

The restaurant and sushi bar has had a successful start to life since it opened in Bridge Street in July and owner Bob Rae has opened up the first floor for additional space.

The Music Room will provide an additional 36 covers for the restaurant. The multi-use room is available for exclusive bookings for private dining, sushi/ sake masterclasses, corporate business functions, private parties and celebrations.

The Music Room will complement The Lounge for Japanese food and will be available to book for traditional and private Japanese karaoke utilising the latest digital technology.

