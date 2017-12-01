go

Last gigs of the year for Ricky & The Gamblers

Sixties soul Christmas parties at two village halls

Last gigs of the year for Ricky & The Gamblers

RICKY & The Gamblers finish their Back to the Roots Village Hall Tour with two December gigs.

The first is at Yattendon Village Hall, on Saturday, December 16 , followed by Ecchinswell Village Hall on Saturday, December 23.

Both dates are being billed as 60s soul Christmas parties.

Lead singer Ricky said: “We thought it would be good to end the tour with a couple of Xmas-flavoured gigs, as we have really enjoyed visiting all the old haunts where we first started back in the early 60s.

“We have had a lot of fun and the  audiences have been wonderful. While it may be the end of the Village Hall Tour,
it is not the end of Ricky & The Gamblers and we will be back next year.”

The usual seven-piece line-up, including an excellent brass section, will play both gigs.

Tickets for Yattendon are now on sale and are available via Yattendon Stores and The Yattendon Social Club or at the door on the night – if there are any left.

Tickets for Ecchinswell will be available from Hogans Music or at the door on the night.

If you wish to reserve a ticket please call 07793 638934 and ask for Nigel.

