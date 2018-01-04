go

The 15 most popular restaurants in Newbury

Here are your favourite eateries in the area, according to TripAdvisor

According to reviews on TripAdvisor, the world's largest travel website, these are the top 15 restaurants in Newbury and the surrounding area.

How many have you been to?

1. The Sushi Maki - Market Place
2. The Woodspeen - Woodspeen
3. Mio Fiore - Inch's Yard
4. Cote Brasserie - Northbrook Street
5. The Vineyard at Stockcross 
6. Red Peppers - The Broadway
7. Art of Siam - Northbrook Street
8. ASK Italian - Market Place
9. The Bell at Boxford 
10. The Fox at Peasemore 
11. Spotted Dog - Cold Ash
12. Lusso - Weavers Walk 
13. Khonkaen Thai Cuisine - Bartholomew Street
14. Bill's Restaurant - Market Place
15. Dew Pond Restaurant - Old Burghclere

