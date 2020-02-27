Enhanced Volkswagen Passat – intuitive, intelligent and inspirational

WITH more than 30m sold worldwide across its lifetime, the Passat is the bestselling midsize model in the world.

Now in its eighth generation, the new Passat benefits from latest connectivity, powertrain and engine technologies, and comes with a wide choice of engines and transmissions, all available at Marshall Volkswagen Newbury.

The Passat is the longest continuing name plate in the Volkswagen passenger car range, originally launched in 1973.

The latest update of this premium spacious vehicle is offered in SE, SE Nav, SEL, RLine and R-Line Edition. There are also Saloon and Estate GTE plug-in hybrids and an Estate Alltrack off-road model.

Entry-level SE trim cars are marked by their 17-inch ‘Istanbul ’ alloy wheels and black roof rails on Estate models, while a Composition Media System, incorporating a 6.5” colour touchscreen, DAB and Bluetooth comes as standard.

The entire Passat range benefits from boosted connectivity with wireless App Connect now fitted as standard. This allows you to connect your smartphone seamlessly to the Passat’s infotainment system via Apple CarPlay, Android Auto or MirrorLink via Bluetooth, without the need to plug the device in via a USB cable.

The Passat range also features all-LED headlights from entry-level SE cars up, including LED running lights that perform the indicator function as standard.

The rear lights, too, incorporate LED technology.

The New Passat is the first Volkswagen to be fitted with Travel Assist – a system that allows the car to be driven at up to 130 mph – where legal – in a partially automated mode.

It combines the latest version of Adaptive Cruise Control, version 3.0, which can now auto-adjust the speed including temporary speed limits as well as slowing for junctions and corners.

It is led by information from road sign recognition and GPS.

This is combined with Lane Assist version 2.0, which can now recognise kerbs and grass verges as well as road markings.

This new driver-assistance technology is standard across the Passat range.

SEL models can be identified by their 17-inch ‘Nivelle’ alloy wheels and they also offer Vienna leather seats, Discover Navigation system with 8.0” colour screen and Voice Control.

SEL cars incorporate tinted rear windows and silver roof rails for the Estate.

R-Line brings 188-inch ‘Monter rey’ alloy wheels, sports suspension, R-Line exterior styling pack, as well as Nappa leather front sport seats embroidered with R-Line logo, R-Line decorative inserts for dash and door panels, stainless steel pedals, 3-Zone climate control plus black roof lining, keyless entry and an easy open boot also feature as standard on this version.

The popular Passat GTE is available with an increased 34-mile electric range (WLTP).

As standard, it features 17-inch ‘Nivelle’ alloy wheels, sports suspension, blue brake calipers, unique signature ‘C’ shape front LED running lights, Discover Navigation system with 8.0” colour screen and a charging point in the radiator grille.

If you opt for the GTE Advance model, you’ll find it fitted with 18-inch ‘Monterrey’ alloy wheels, IQ.Light LED matrix headlights, Discover Navigation Pro with 9.2” colour screen and keyless entry with an easy open boot.

With these updates to Volkswagen’s premium saloon and estate there is little to further enhance the Passat.

Therefore, options available on the new Passat have been simplified to a list of 50, from a previous 80. These include nine different alloy wheel designs, a head-up display, Panoramic sunroof, Trailer Assist including Park Assist and a premium Dynaudio sound system.

Two new colours – Bottle Green and Aurora Gold – also complement the Passat’s enhanced design.

Some engines come with Active Cylinder Shutdown (called EVO in Volkswagen nomenclature).

This can shut down two of the four cylinders under certain low-load conditions in order to save fuel.

All petrol engines on the Passat will be fitted with particulate filters.

The new 2.0-litre TDI EVO engine will feature Active Cylinder Shutdown, a first for a Volkswagen brand diesel engine. Volkswagen UK, said: “Being our longest-standing nameplate, the Passat is a staple in the Volkswagen range and continues to be popular with those wanting a genuine allrounder capable of supremely comfortable long-distance driving.”

