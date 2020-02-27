The new Golf 8 - evolution on the outside and revolution on the inside

THE Golf 8 fronts up with potent, redesigned exterior, showcasing intricately designed, narrow LED headlights, integrated fog lights and a wider profile with leaner grille.

Inside, the car houses superior technology resulting in a hatchback that, unmistakably, creates a class of its own.

Digitally remastered, the extensive selection of pioneering Volkswagen technology gives you the most responsive, intuitive Golf ever.

The Innovision Cockpit takes all of your settings and displays them clearly on the Discover system’s 10-inch screen.

From there, you can easily adjust your driving position, air conditioning, radio, navigation and Driver Assistance systems.

Set up your Volkswagen ID and, once you log in, the Golf 8 will remember your preferences.

The Golf 8 also boasts a Head Up display, which projects your speedometer and Adapted Cruise Control information straight onto the windshield.

Equally impressive is the Digital Cockpit, a high-definition screen which displays Sat Nav and media settings directly behind the steering wheel.

Voice control is also incorporated in this latest Golf. Just say the word – or words – and you can select between radio stations, scroll through your address book or change course on your Sat Nav.

You can even use voice commands to adjust the setting of the optional Adaptive Cruise Control.

Advanced connectivity and driver assistance systems feature prominently.

The Car2X communicates wirelessly with other Car2X enabled vehicles on the road to provide you with the most up-todate traffic information.

When you’re stuck in heavy traffic, it uses the information it receives to detect when the end of the jam is coming up and readies the car’s Adaptive Cruise Control.

The Golf 8 represents intelligent interior design at its finest.

As soon as you ease into the adjustable driver’s seat you’ll notice that, thanks to the Innovision Cockpit, there are far fewer buttons to navigate on the dashboard.

Choose the optional ambient lighting package and illuminate the interior from a selection of 32 colours.

There are also a wide range of Driver Assistance systems including Adaptive Cruise Control and Park Assist, which tells you if a space is large enough for the car and then parks for you.

The Golf 8 also comes with Travel Assist, which not only keeps you in your lane, but can also automate acceleration and braking to make driving in heavy traffic less tiring. Optional Dynamic Cruise Control gives you three settings to choose from: COMFORT for the smoothest ride, SPORT for a firmer, more responsive drive, and ECO, which adjusts the car’s configuration to save on fuel.

The Golf 8 is Volkswagen’s first model to feature the e-TSI engine with mild-hybrid technology.

e-TSI uses a lithium-ion battery to help power the engine at low speeds and drastically reduce both fuel consumption and emissions.

The battery is recharged using energy from braking and coasting.

Visit Marshall Volkswagen Newbury online or in store to find out more about their launch weekend in April and how you can order your new Golf 8.