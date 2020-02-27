Peter Stirland Ltd looks to the future

WITH Ford UK planning to release 14 new hybrid and electric vehicles by the end of this year, Peter Stirland Ltd is enjoying helping its customers find out more about the different powertrains – what drives the vehicle – now available.

Their showroom on Bridge Street, Hungerford offers a display of new cars and there are demonstration vehicles available for test drive including the New Hybrid Puma.

The company is also excited to be adding the All-New Kuga plug-in electric and hybrid models, in March.

Peter Stirland is a family-run business that has been operating for more than 60 years and has its sights set firmly on the future of motoring.

Its 24 members of staff will be able to help customers discover more about installing electric charging points at home and it will soon have a mock-up charging point in the showroom .

The company is also upgrading and will soon have new electric charging points installed for customers.

Peter Stirland also offers an extensive range of used cars, which are on display on its extensive site, behind its Hungerford showrooms.

The used cars – as well as its new car range – are all available to view on Peter Stirland’s website.

And just to make sure buying your car is as hassle-free as possible, Peter Stirland will deliver it to your door.

However, it’s not just about selling cars.

The company also offers services and MOTs for all makes and models of car.

Stirland Tyres, just around the corner in Charnham Lane, will ensure that every part of your motoring journey is catered for.

Peter Stirland is proud to continue to offer its unrivalled service, in the most up-to-date of ways.

For more details visit www.peterstirlandltd.co.uk or visit the showrooms at 17-19 Bridge Street, Hungerford.

They are open Monday to Friday, 8am-6pm, and Saturdays, 8am-5pm.