A journey of Discovery with Land Rover

THE new Discovery Sport, the compact premium SUV, has been transformed to make it more efficient, technologicallyadvanced and practical, keeping its occupants safe and comfortable in any conditions.

The new Discovery Sport is a striking evolution of the original that does not compromise capability. Demonstrating versatility in a finer form, the spacious, more comfortable and quiet 5+2 interior has been transformed with a completely new infotainment interface and latest connectivity, plus a more flexible seating arrangement with up to 24 combinations.

The new model is a bold exterior evolution. The proportions have been optimised to project a more striking visual with new signature LED headlamps at the front and rear, alongside an updated front grille and bumpers.

Inside, the standardisation of the digital Touch Pro infotainment system and the introduction of more premium materials throughout transforms the cabin to create a practical, high-quality space.

The new Discovery Sport is available in Discovery Sport, S, SE and HSE trim, in addition to the R-Dynamic variants.

Its unique versatility has been further enhanced, with improved small item stowage across all rows and a 20 per cent increase in fuel tank capacity (up to 67-litres).

Built on Land Rover’s latest Premium Transverse Architecture (PTA), the Discovery Sport provides greater versatility and refinement with a new body with rigidlymounted subframes that reduce noise and vibration intrusion into the cabin and ensures maximum safety in the event of a collision.

Designed with electrification in mind, PTA allows for the introduction of new 48-volt mild hybrid electric vehicle (MHEV) powertrains on Discovery Sport.

At speeds below 17km/h (11mph), the engine will shut off when the driver applies the brakes, before redeploying the stored energy to assist the engine under acceleration to reduce fuel consumption.

Available across the range of four-cylinder Ingenium petrol and diesel engines, the mild hybrid delivers CO2 emissions from as low as 144g/km CO2 (NEDC equivalent) and fuel economy up to 40.9mpg (6.9l/100km) – based on WLTP test procedure.

New Discovery Sport is one of the first in the Land Rover range to offer a Real Driving Emissions stage 2 (RDE2) certified engine.

By tracking emissions using a real-world on-road test in addition to traditional laboratory measurements, customers can be certain the latest Ingenium diesel engines available on the compact SUV are cleaner and more efficient than ever.

The most efficient Discovery Sport model will be the Front-Wheel Drive 150HP diesel with manual transmission, offering emissions from as low as 140g/km of CO2 and fuel economy from 47.8mpg (5.9l/100km).

To maximise efficiency, All-Wheel Drive (AWD) variants benefit from Driveline Disconnect – a Power Transfer Unit at the front axle that disconnects drive to the rear wheels under steady state cruising, reducing frictional losses and re-engaging AWD in less than 500 milliseconds.