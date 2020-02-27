Fawcetts shows off UK’s first plug-in hybrid premium compact SUV

FAWCETTS Newbury, part of the Waylands Group, has announced it is now offering the UK’s first plug-in hybrid premium compact SUV to customers.

Volvo is the UK’s first car manufacturer to offer plug-in hybrid versions across its entire model range, and its new petrol-electric XC40 T5 Twin Engine completes a full line-up of hybrid cars.

The XC40 has also seen enhancements, with new engine features and generous specification levels adding to its desirability, connectivity and safety – including technology such as the Blind Spot Information system, which monitors and alerts the driver of rapidly approaching vehicles.

Dealer principal of Fawcetts Tim Day said: “We ’re pleased to announce that customers can now come and test drive the new petrol-electric XC40 T5 Twin Engine, which is set to be hugely popular.

“Volvo is committed to giving customers the best possible choice when it comes to cars that are better for the environment, practical for their lifestyles and safe for their families.

“The electrification of our model line-up is just the tip of the iceberg for our sustainability journey, and we’d encourage people who are looking to reduce their environmental impact to come and test drive one of these amazing cars.”

Fawcetts Newbury is part of the Waylands Group with retailers in Oxford, Reading and Swindon.

The group also offers a wide range of new and Volvo Selekt Approved Used cars, in addition to the plug-in hybrid XC40, and later this year customers can look forward to the pure electric XC40, Volvo’s first all-electric car.

To find out more about the new plug-in hybrid Volvo line-up, visit www.waylandsrecharge.co.uk or email contactus@waylands.co.uk