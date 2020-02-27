UK and Ireland’s 27 most idyllic road trips

LOOKERS Group reveals United Kingdom and Ireland’s 27 most idyllic road trips

They scoured the length and breadth of Britain and Ireland to bring you the most scenic, adventure-seeking and family-friendly routes.

They even factored in how much it will cost you for fuel.

Whether you are looking for a family break or a solo journey of discovery, there’s a route to match your needs.

They’ve created routes for days out, weekend breaks and even half-term staycations.

If you’re looking for things to do, you will find plenty on a 192-mile trip from Chesterfield to Aldeburgh.

The two-day route takes in Ferry Meadows Country Park and Abbey Gardens in Bury St Edmunds and has an average fuel cost of just £24.49.

For those driving off in an electric-friendly vehicle, a fiveday journey from Blackpool to Weston-super-Mare will cost an impressive £12.48.

With the money saved on driving costs, you should have plenty of money left over to check out Blackpool Pleasure Beach before heading off down to the west coast of Wales.

A stop off in Cardiff will give you the chance to explore Cardiff Castle before returning to England for the final leg of the route into tourist hotspot Weston- super- Mare.

Travel from England’s North East all the way to the Isle of Skye for £102.34 in a journey fit for a giant and visit the Angus MacAskill Museum in Dunve gan.

The Isle of Skye native rose to fame for being the world’s tallest non-pathological giant, standing at 7ft 9in.

The beauty of Northern Ireland’s Antrim coastline will give thrill seekers the opportunity to cross Carrick-a-Rede rope bridge – a 20m crossing suspended 30m above the sea, from the Northern Irish mainland to the tiny island of Carrickarede.

Heading south of the border, a week-long excursion around the Emerald Isle takes in Dublin’s Temple Bar, Cork, and Tralee — home of Ireland’s Rose of Tralee International Festival.

Check out the Lookers road trip guide at https://www.lookers.co.uk/roadtrip/ and start planning your next journey right now.