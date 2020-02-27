Second-hand buyers turning eco

Complete guide to winter driving from AutoTrader
Thu, 27 Feb 2020
ALMOST half of Britain’s used car buyers would go green and choose an electric or hybrid model if they had the option, a study shows.
The choice of used eco-friendly motors is still relatively limited and they make up a tiny proportion of the country’s 8,000,000 used car sales every year.
But 49 per cent of buyers would get an electric, hybrid or plug-in hybrid if they could, compared to 32 per cent wanting petrol models.
However, price is still the main consideration for customers, followed by running costs and style, says a study of 2,000 used car buyers.
The most common second-hand car bought in Britain today is a metallic black petrol Ford, whereas the car most customers say they want is a metallic black hybrid Audi.
Car Finance 247 chief executive Louis Rix said: “Drivers definitely want to be more green because they care about the planet.
“Electric and hybrid cars will undoubtedly be a huge area of growth in future.
“But price is still the main consideration for most customers – so eco-friendly cars need to become cheaper and more plentiful before they really take off in the second-hand market.”
The survey showed that two thirds of people get their used car from a dealer, with more than half of buyers paying for it in cash, 28 per cent taking out a loan or hire purchase and 10 per cent using a credit card.
When it comes to choosing a used car, the most desired feature is a built-in satnav, followed by self-parking, rear-view camera, built-in Wi-Fi and heated seats.
Top 10 most desired colours:
1 Black
2 Silver
3 Blue
4 Red
5 White
6 Dark blue
7 Gold,
8 Green
9 Yellow
10 Brown
