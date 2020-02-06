Big gig for Saint Nevis

Newbury-based indie band Saint Nevis have landed themselves a great London gig on Saturday, February 8, 2020, supporting alt rock band Republica.

They’ll be playing with a fewv other bands at Dome, in Tufnell Park, as support act to the cult legends of Britpop and pioneers of techno punk pop rock for a one-off show to celebrate the re-release of their debut album Republica.



You may have seen the band closer to home as they’ve headlined at the Corn Exchange, and BBC Introducing gigs at Reading’s Purple Turtle.

Drummer Simon Daruvala said that this London show came off the back of impressing the right people last year, when they played alongside Toploader at Saint V Festival, in the O2 Academy Islington headlining and packing out the small room and putting on a great live show which they “just love to do”.

The five-piece band, who are strongly influenced by Bloc Party, Foals and Circa Waves are looking to make a name for themselves this year, hoping to play multiple festivals in the summer and release their first music video, among other things.

They’ve currently got two tracks - Paris and Hallowed Hill – on Spotify/Apple music/soundcloud etc and have just finished the music video to their next single, Terracotta – yet to be released – where they dressed up as different animals, lemur, monkey, shark, bear, panda – a bit of a teaser there.

They’re a great bunch of musicians and all football fans – singer Craig Robinson supports Man Utd, the two guitarists support West Brom (Dan Morris) and Aston Villa (Adam Constantinou) which causes some laughs. Simon supports Reading and bassist Craig Allen supports... whoever’s winning.

Its about time they attracted the attention of management companies and record labels – let’s hope a few A&R guys turn up in London, and there’s a strong Newbury contingent up there to support the boys.

To book tickets, visit www.dometufnellpark.co.uk

Follow the band on Facebook, Instagram and Spotify.