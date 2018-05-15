Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

go

go

Newbury in the sunshine

Newbury in the sunshine

Victoria Park on a lovely sunny day.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Council reject calls to scrap £50 green bin charge

Council rejects calls to scrap £50 green bin charge

Thatcham mum fined for failing to ensure children attend school

Thatcham mum fined for failing to ensure children attend school

Travellers set up camp on Stroud Green again

Travellers set up camp again

Sunday's chilli festival will be hot stuff

Sunday's chilli festival will be hot stuff

Newbury News Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33