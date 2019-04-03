Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

go

go

The Flying Scotsman travelling through Stratfield Mortimer

The Flying Scotsman travelling through Stratfield Mortimer

This week's My Newbury photograph, of the Flying Scotsman travelling past St Mary the Virgin Church in Stratfield Mortimer en route to Swansea on Tuesday last week, was taken by David Canning of Aldermaston.

Why not take some inspiration from this and send the Newbury Weekly News and Newburytoday some of your photographs?
They can be of anything – the weather, events you are attending or even what’s happening in and around West Berkshire.

If you have a picture that you would like to submit for consideration, please send it to dan.cooper@newburynews.co.uk

Alternatively, send it to our twitter account @newburytoday using #MyNewbury, but please remember to let us know where the picture was taken and, crucially, by whom.

It may then be published online on www.newburytoday.co.uk, or in the Newbury Weekly News, the Newbury and Thatcham Advertiser and our Facebook page.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Murder investigation launched in West Berkshire village

Murder investigation launched in West Berkshire village

Newbury's Ginsters Pasty Store closes just six months after opening

Newbury's Ginsters Pasty Store closes just six months after opening

Newbury shop owner blasts Cheap Street works

Newbury shop owner blasts Cheap Street works

RSPCA get involved as more birds get trapped in netting in Theale

RSPCA get involved as more birds get trapped in netting in Theale

Newbury News Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33