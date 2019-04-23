Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

The Kennet and Avon Canal

Thanks to Martin Salter for this great shot of the Kennet and Avon Canal towards Hambridge Lock. The photo was taken using a Raspberry Pi ‘credit card-sized’ computer and infrared sensitive Pi camera with infrared filter.

