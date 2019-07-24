Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

go

go

Lightning show over Forest Edge, Hermitage

Lightning show over Forest Edge, Hermitage

Thanks to Kate Mouring for the great shot

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Newbury woman arrested following drugs raid at property

Newbury woman arrested following drugs raid at property

Firefighters tackling huge fire at barn near Kintbury

Firefighters tackling huge fire at barn near Kintbury

Council: "Investing in Kennet Centre is too risky"

Council: "Investing in Kennet Centre is too risky"

How a rescue dog 'saved' the pastor

How a rescue dog 'saved' the pastor

Newbury News and Media Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33