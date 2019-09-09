Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

Gadwall ducklings in Newbury

This My Newbury photograph of what is believed to be a gadwall duck and ducklings, was taken by Lesley Taylor, near the Salvation Army charity shop in Northcroft Lane, Newbury.

