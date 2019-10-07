Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

go

go

A misty morning in Boxford

Sarah Bosley

sarah.bosley@newburynews.co.uk

Contact:

01635 886655

A misty morning in Boxford

A lovely My Newbury photograph of a misty morning over Boxford, taken by Tina Lyle.
 
Why not take some inspiration from this and send us some of your photographs?
They can be of anything – the weather, events you are attending or even what’s happening in and around West Berkshire.
If you have a picture that you would like to submit for consideration, please send it to dan.cooper@newburynews.co.uk
Your photo may be published online, in the Newbury Weekly News, the Newbury and Thatcham Advertiser and our social media pages.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Thatcham teenagers charged for endangering drivers

Thatcham teenagers charged for endangering drivers

The top 10 restaurants in the Newbury area?

The top 10 restaurants in Newbury area?

Get a McDonald's delivered straight to your door

Get a McDonald's delivered straight to your door

Teenagers arrested after serious collision leaves man injured

Teenagers arrested in connection with serious collision

Newbury News and Media Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33