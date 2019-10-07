A misty morning in Boxford

Mon, 07 Oct 2019
A lovely My Newbury photograph of a misty morning over Boxford, taken by Tina Lyle.
Why not take some inspiration from this and send us some of your photographs?
They can be of anything – the weather, events you are attending or even what’s happening in and around West Berkshire.
If you have a picture that you would like to submit for consideration, please send it to dan.cooper@newburynews.co.uk
Your photo may be published online, in the Newbury Weekly News, the Newbury and Thatcham Advertiser and our social media pages.
