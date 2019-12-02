Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

go

go

Autumn at Coombe

Sarah Bosley

sarah.bosley@newburynews.co.uk

Contact:

01635 886655

Autumn at Coombe

This My Newbury photograph of Combe was taken by Edward McNaghten.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Newbury man admits 'revenge porn' offence

Newbury man admits 'revenge porn' offence

Setback for new Tadley Lidl store

Setback for new Tadley Lidl store

Celebrities spotted at Ladbrokes Winter Carnival

Celebrities attend Ladbrokes Winter Carnival at Newbury Racecourse

Chalet plans submitted for Hambridge Lake

Chalet plans submitted for Hambridge Lake

Newbury News and Media Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33