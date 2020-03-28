Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social
Sat, 28 Mar 2020
Thanks to Stephen, who was out for his daily exercise in northern Thatcham the other day when he heard a drilling noise coming from an oak tree.
He looked up and was lucky enough to photograph this Great Spotted Woodpecker.
