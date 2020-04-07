Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social
Red deer & pheasant photographed by Stephen Potts
Greenham Common picture by Richard Summersby
Great Spotted Woodpecker
Sally Hall - Enborne bridge in the morning sunlight.
Wren
Deer crossing Sandleford
Giant bug causes car crash near Hermitage
Special care hub at Newbury Racecourse for people with Covid-19 symptoms
New shopping measures announced
What a mess: Police greeted with this scene after responding to calls from public
West Berkshire in lockdown in pictures
Council urges public to stay inside as temperatures soar
Drink-driver charged for flouting restriction of movement laws
