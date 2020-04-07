Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

go

go

Red deer & pheasant photographed by Stephen Potts

Red deer & pheasant photographed by Stephen Potts
Red deer and pheasant photographed from Bowling Green Road area, Henwick, this afternoon while on my permitted exercise with my wife

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Giant bug causes car crash near Hermitage

Giant bug causes car crash in Thatcham

Special care hub at Newbury Racecourse for people with Covid-19 symptoms

Coronavirus: What we know

New shopping measures announced 

New shopping measures announced today

What a mess: Police greeted with this scene after responding to calls from public

What a mess: police greeted with this scene after responding to calls from public

Newbury News and Media Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33