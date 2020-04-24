Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

go

go

Red deer by Stephen Potts

Red deer by Stephen Potts

Thanks to Stephen Potts who photographed this red deer in a field at the bottom of Heath Lane,  in Thatcham.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Problems with mail deliveries reported

Mail

Lyrid meteor shower peak tonight and Starlink pass

Starlink pass and Lyrid meteor shower peak tonight

Plans for special Lidl sign at Newbury Retail Park shelved

Plans for special Lidl sign at Newbury Retail Park shelved

Council confirms coronavirus deaths at one of its care homes

Council-run care home requires improvement

Newbury News and Media Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33