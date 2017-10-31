West Berkshire boy caught with child sex images

A 16-YEAR-OLD boy has been convicted of possessing child pornography.

The boy, who lives in Mortimer but can not be identified for legal reasons, appeared in front of a youth justices panel at Reading Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, October 11.

There he admitted two charges: one of making two child sex movies of category A – the most depraved – at Mortimer on December 16 last year, and one of possessing extreme, illegal pornography at Mortimer on December 21 last year.

Authorities were so concerned about the boy’s offending that they applied to the court to make him subject to a Sexual Harm Prevention Order.

Magistrates referred the boy to the West Berkshire Youth Offending Team for a contract having effect for nine months.

In addition, he was ordered to pay £85 costs, plus a statutory victim services surcharge of £20.

The issue of the Sexual Harm Prevention Order was deferred and the application will be heard by a district judge at a future date.