Cheers to all at the Catherine Wheel

NEWBURY’S The Catherine Wheel has been named West Berkshire CAMRA’s Cider Pub of the Year.

Licensees Warwick and Pauline Heskins were presented with the award at a ceremony attended by six local cider-makers.

It’s the second time they’ve received the award and comes just a year after they were featured in the Good Beer Guide for the first time.

The Cider Pub of the Year is an award for the pub or club that best promotes and encourages the sale of quality real cider and perry.

West Berkshire CAMRA cider representative Rod Holmes said: “This year’s Cider Pub of the Year is well deserved, and with a list of over 30 box ciders and a complete range of local ciders in bottles, it really makes it the cider hub of West Berkshire.

“A unique evening was had as six of our local cider-makers were on hand to chat and talk about ciders, from apple varieties used to the cider-making process and how the ABV (alcohol by volume) is tested.”

The cider-makers who attended were Ciderniks, Tutts Clump, Fallout, Salt Hill, Crazy Dave’s and Ravencroft.

Also in attendance were CAMRA members, plus many local cider drinkers, who were treated to an evening of music, as well as a spread of cider-based food produced by the Catherine Wheel team.

Mr Heskins said: “We are delighted to have been awarded the West Berkshire CAMRA Cider Pub of the Year.

“We are just as proud now as we were the first time.

“West Berkshire, and Berkshire as a whole, is lucky to have some great cider-makers and real cider is growing in popularity all the time.

“While we stock many ciders from all over the country, we are especially delighted to stock the full bottled range from our two most local cider-makers, Ciderniks and Tutts Clump.

“We also have cider from Greenham Fallout, the newest cider-maker on the block.

“We will continue to try and develop our cider range and also would encourage all local pubs to stock at least one real cider, preferably local.”