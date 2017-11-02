go

Hunt for harmonicas

Kingsclere burglar takes two valuable harmonicas

Charlotte Booth

Charlotte Booth

POLICE are calling for witnesses after two expensive harmonicas were stolen from a property in Kingsclere.

The burglary took place at a house in Anchor Road at some time between August 21 and October 24, while the homeowner was away. 

Two Hohner Super 64 harmonicas, worth around £430 each, were stolen, along with some hand tools and stone edging from the front garden.

Officers are keen to hear from anyone who witnessed the incident, has any information about the crime or knows where the harmonicas are.

If you have any information call Pc Richard Baldwin at Tadley police station on 101, quoting crime reference number 44170419340.

