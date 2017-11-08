Scarlett wins first award in memory of 'Dodo'

THE memory of a long-serving Thatcham GirlGuiding member has been passed on to inspire the next generation.

Rainbow guider Anne Eldred, best known as Dodo, had dedicated 20 years of her life to her local guiding group.

Mrs Eldred, described as ‘wonderful’, ‘outstanding’ and ‘kind’ by those who knew her, died from cancer in October last year.

Looking to honour Mrs Eldred, Guiders established a new award in her memory.

Rainbow Guider Tracey Gillingham said: “Anne had many wonderful qualities and these are reflected in this award.

“Anne had been a Rainbow Guider with 1st Kennet Vale Rainbows for 20 years and during that time she had endured a battle with cancer on several occasions, always staying strong and fighting her way back to good health.

“Anne finally lost that battle in October 2016 but not before ensuring she had left no stone unturned and everything organised for all left behind, including this award.

“Dodo will be in all of our hearts and memories for many years to come; there is no way she will be forgotten.”

The first Anne Eldred/Dodo award was presented to six-year-old Scarlett Goddard, from the 5th Kennet Vale Rainbows, at a ceremony on Monday.

The award was presented by Mrs Eldred’s husband Martin, aka Mr Dodo.

He said: “I am very pleased to present the first ever Anne Eldred/Dodo Award to Scarlett in memory of my wife. She would be so pleased. Big well done to you.”

Mr Eldred also thanked Mrs Gillingham for initiating and organising the award.

He said: “She would be a little humbled, but so pleased to encourage Rainbows to work together and help each other – and that is what this award does.”

Guiders said that Scarlett deserved the award, having shown many of Mrs Eldred’s qualities, including always being helpful to other Rainbows, especially new girls.

Scarlett also took on various jobs to help out each week and showed a kind and thoughtful heart in her actions.

Her parents and grandparents were there to see her being presented with the award.

Rainbow leader from 5th Kennet Vale Rainbows Ann Dibble said: “Anne would be so proud to have this award named after her and I am thrilled that the first Rainbow to receive this is from our unit.

“Scarlett is a worthy recipient and all the leaders felt the same.

“Thank you to Tracey and Martin for coming along this evening, it was very special for us all.”

The award will be presented every year, as close to Mrs Eldred’s birthday as possible.