A man has appeared in court charged with murdering a 30-year-old woman in Calcot.

Steven Grainger appeared at Reading Magistrates' Court today (Wednesday) and spoke only to confirm his name and address.

He did not enter a plea and will appear at Reading Crown Court tomorrow.

Police charged Mr Grainger, aged 32, of Hatford Road, Reading, with one count of murder following the death of Simone Grainger in Windsor Way on Saturday (November 4).