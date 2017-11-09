Thatcham pub sells at auction

The Plough in Thatcham has been sold at auction.

The Grade II-listed building in Chapel Street sold for £345,000 when it went under the hammer in London last Thursday.

The pub previously failed to sell at auction in September, when it was advertised with a guide price of between £370,000 to £380,000.

Last week’s auction saw the guide price drop to between £350,000 and £360,000.

Elliott Network Auctions said that it could not reveal the pub’s new owner because of data protection rules.

Information with the lots said: “There is good potential for existing and a variety of alternative commercial uses or conversion to residential use subject to planning.

“The car park at the rear offers good potential for further development subject to planning consent.”

The pub dates back to the 17th century, with 19th-century additions.

Ei Group, formally Enterprise Inns, announced in April that it was selling it, saying that it did not consider the Plough to have a long-term future within its business.