go

Neonatal death charity holding Christmas Fair this weekend

Charity raising funds for memorial garden in Thatcham

Neonatal death charity holding Christmas Fair this weekend

HELP support a local charity’s fundraising while stocking up for Christmas. 

West Berkshire Stillbirth and Neonatal Charity (Sands) will be holding a Christmas craft fair at the Frank Hutchings Community Hall on Sunday.  

The fair will offer children’s crafts, cakes and biscuits, gift stalls, a nail bar, craft stalls a raffle and more. Entry costs £2 and children enter free.

The charity is raising money for a baby memorial garden at the London Road cemetery. 

The fair runs from 11am until 3pm on Sunday.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Thatcham lodger ruined victims' 'faith in human nature'

Thatcham lodger ruined victims' 'faith in human nature'

Yob throws paint over vulnerable Mencap pair in Newbury attack

Yob throws paint over vulnerable Mencap pair in Newbury attack

Life imprisonment for man who murdered his friend

Life imprisonment for man who murdered his friend

Thatcham garage destroyed by car

Thatcham garage destroyed by car

News

Neonatal death charity holding Christmas Fair this weekend
News

Neonatal death charity holding Christmas Fair this weekend

Charity raising funds for memorial garden in Thatcham

 
Council refuses 2,000-home development at Sandleford
News

Council refuses 2,000-home development at Sandleford

"Landowners have not delivered on assurances"

4comments

 
News

In this week's Newbury Weekly News...

 
News

Memories and music in Leckhampstead tonight

 
News

Aircraft overshot Brimpton runway and ended up in crop field, report finds

 

Newbury News Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33