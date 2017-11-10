Neonatal death charity holding Christmas Fair this weekend

HELP support a local charity’s fundraising while stocking up for Christmas.

West Berkshire Stillbirth and Neonatal Charity (Sands) will be holding a Christmas craft fair at the Frank Hutchings Community Hall on Sunday.

The fair will offer children’s crafts, cakes and biscuits, gift stalls, a nail bar, craft stalls a raffle and more. Entry costs £2 and children enter free.

The charity is raising money for a baby memorial garden at the London Road cemetery.

The fair runs from 11am until 3pm on Sunday.