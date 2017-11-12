Talks to unearth facts on Roman sites

LIGHT will be shed on two exciting Roman finds unearthed in West Berkshire and North Hampshire at two talks later this month.

Professor Mike Fulford will be speaking on Roman rural development after his University of Reading team held their summer dig at Silchester.

A Roman temple was uncovered during the dig at the east of the site, near St Mary the Virgin Church.

It was one of three temples discovered by geophysical surveys, which previously showed the outlines beneath the surface.

The temples date from the second half of the first century, circa 50-110AD.

‘Nero’ tiles imprinted with a special stamp were also discovery at a nearby kiln site, along with a large number of bricks and decorated tiles.

And, following a sensational dig at Boxford’s villa site, Mud Hole, in August, Dr Steve Clark will be hosting a talk to reveal many of the findings from the mosaic dig.

In a recent article in Current Archaeology magazine entitled Bellerophon in Boxford, Dr Clark confirmed that the beautifully-preserved mosaic uncovered in August is one of the most exciting finds in the last 50 years.

Only a third of the total mosaic was uncovered, but already experts have identified mythical figures, such as Telamon – unknown on a mosaic in Britain – and other characters, including Bellerophon killing the chimera.

Roman mosaic expert Anthony Beeson gave a fascinating insight into the discovery, recalling the moment he received a photograph of the Boxford pavement, saying: “My initial reaction was that it was a hoax – the depictions are incredibly rare.”

Professor Fulford’s talk will be held on November 22, with Dr Clark’s on November 29.

Both talks will be held at Boxford Village Hall, Lambourn Road, RG20 8DD at 7.30pm and to book a place at both talks, visitors should email boxfordp@gmail.com