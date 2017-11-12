District to honour war dead at remembrance parades today

THE district will fall silent to honour those who have suffered or died in war during Acts of Remembrance on Sunday.

To allow the parades to take place, a number of road closures will be in force.

THATCHAM

Thatcham’s parade will set off from the Kingsland Centre car park at 10.30am, proceeding through the Broadway and High Street to the war memorial on the A4.

The Act of Remembrance will be held at 11am and the parade will then march to St Mary’s Church for the Service of Remembrance.

Brownsfield Road, the A4 between Beverley Close and Park Lane, High Street between the A4 and Park Lane will be closed between 10.30am and noon.

A diversion will be in place between Tull Way, Bowling Green Road, Heath Lane and Floral Way or The Moors and Lower Way.

NEWBURY

Newbury’s Remembrance Parade, formed of veterans and servicemen from Denison Barracks at Hermitage, will set off from the Royal British Legion branch in Pelican Lane at 10.30am, marching down Northbrook Street and into the Market Place for the Act of Remembrance.

Pelican Lane, London Road, The Broadway, Northbrook Street, Bridge Street, Mansion House Street, Market Place and Bartholomew Street, between the Bridge Street and Market Street junctions, will be closed between 10.15am and 1pm.

A diversion will be in place via Oxford Street, A4 Western Avenue, A339, Bear Lane, Cheap Street and Market Street.

COLD ASH

The Service of Remembrance will be held at 10.50am outside St Mark’s Church, with a church service held at 11.10am.

A rolling closure will be in place on Hermitage Road, south of Sewell

Close, and Cold Ash Hill, north from Walters Close, between 10.30am and 11.15am.

No diversion is in place.

SPEEN

A service will be held at Speen War Memorial. Speen Lane from the A4 to Kimbers Close will be closed between 9am and 11am.

A diversion will be in place via the A4 and Pound Lane.

HUNGERFORD

A rolling closure of High Street and Bridge Street will be in place between 10.30am and 11.45am.

The parade will march from the Corn Exchange to the war memorial for the Act of Remembrance.

LAMBOURN

High Street, Parsonage Lane, Newbury Street and Oxford Street will be closed between 10.45am and 11.15am.

An alternative route is in place via Crowle Road, Baydon Road, Upper Lambourn Road, Big Lane, Oxford Street, Mill Lane, Newbury Street, Station Road and Edwards Hill.

MORTIMER

The Street between its junctions with West End Road and Hammonds Heath and Hammonds Heath between West End Road and Windmill Road will be closed between 10.45am and 11.30am.

Alternative route via Windmill Road and Victoria Road.

THEALE

High Street and Church Street will be closed between 9.20am and 10.15am. Alternative route via The Green, A4 and High Street.

BURGHFIELD

The Hatch, between its junctions Reading Road and Theale Road, will be closed between 9.30am and 12.30pm.

An alternative route is in place via Reading Road, unnamed road from Reading Road to Sheffield Bottom, Hose Hill and Theale Road, and The Hatch between its junction with Sulhamstead Road and Reading Road.

PANGBOURNE

A rolling closure of the A329 Reading Road (southern section only), The Square, High Street, A340 Church Street and Pangbourne Hill will be between 2.25pm and 2.50pm.

The return route will be closed between 3.50pm and 4pm.

No diversion is in place.